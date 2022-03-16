POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy continues to call for no-fly zone in country
01:55
World
Zelenskyy continues to call for no-fly zone in country
In the past 24 hours, Ukraine's air force says it's shot down three Russian planes, a helicopter and three drones. This comes as Russian forces appear to be stepping up their air strikes on residential neighbourhoods in Kiev and other cities. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly urged NATO countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but no action has been taken so far. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. #NoFlyZone #Ukraine #Zelenskyy
March 16, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?