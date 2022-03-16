POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Population faces starvation amid lack of funding for aid
02:35
World
Population faces starvation amid lack of funding for aid
Yemen has been consumed by civil war since 2015. Famine stalks the country and foreign aid is drying up. A donor conference is under way, co-hosted by the UN, Sweden and Switzerland, with the aim of securing financial pledges from the international community. As Ukraine dominates the news agenda, the Red Cross urges the world not to forget the shattered country of Yemen. A warning: some viewers may find images in Claire Herriot's report distressing.
March 16, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?