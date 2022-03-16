World Share

Population faces starvation amid lack of funding for aid

Yemen has been consumed by civil war since 2015. Famine stalks the country and foreign aid is drying up. A donor conference is under way, co-hosted by the UN, Sweden and Switzerland, with the aim of securing financial pledges from the international community. As Ukraine dominates the news agenda, the Red Cross urges the world not to forget the shattered country of Yemen. A warning: some viewers may find images in Claire Herriot's report distressing.