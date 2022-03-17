World Share

Zelenskyy: Negotiations with Russia sounding more realistic

On the diplomactic front, Türkiye's shuttle diplomacy to reach a ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine is under way. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was in Moscow on Wednesday, and is expected in Ukraine on Thursday. Meanwhile, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg maintains the alliance will not deploy air or ground troops to Ukraine. The conflict has now entered its third week, as Russian forces hammer several strategic cities. Our Sarah Morice reports.