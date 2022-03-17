World Share

Australia authorises production of malaria treatment

Pharmaceutical regulators in Australia have approved a new malaria drug therapy that could provide a powerful treatment for children aged two to 16, especially in Africa and South Asia. The approval means there are now vaccines against the two deadliest forms of malaria. Chairperson of the Africa Healthcare Federation, Amit Thakker weighs in on whether this will be a game changer in the fight against the disease in sub-Sahara Africa. #Malaria #Australia #ChildHealth