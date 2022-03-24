World Share

Ukraine’s Humanitarian Crisis

Millions are trying to escape Ukraine, some have already made it, but what does the future hold? What should the world do to help with this mass migration? Europe has seen nothing like it since the Second World War. Becky Bakr Abdulla spokesperson at Norwegian Refugee Council Dr Unni Krishnan Global Humanitarian Director at Plan International Jennifer Sciuba Global fellow with the Woodrow Wilson Centre Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.