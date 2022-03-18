POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why Won’t NATO Powers Impose A No-fly Zone?
26:30
World
Why Won’t NATO Powers Impose A No-fly Zone?
Can air assaults on Ukraine be stopped? As the Russian military onslaught enters its fourth week, the issue of air dominance reigns. NATO is refusing to impose a no-fly zone, but are there other ways to help Ukrainians secure their airspace? Guests: Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative Paul Ingram Senior Research Associate at Cambridge University Jeffrey Stacey Former Senior Advisor to the US State Department
March 18, 2022
