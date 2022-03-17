World Share

Zelenskyy urges Germany to 'tear down Russia's wall' in Europe

In an address to Germany’s parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has demanded the country do more to confront Russia’s ongoing attacks. He said Berlin was allowing a new wall to descend across Europe, and that it was enabling Russia’s aggression, through its economic ties. In Ukraine the search continues for survivors in Mariupol’s theatre, which was bombed by Russia, despite it serving as a civilian shelter. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.