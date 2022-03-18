World Share

Google digitises Timbuktu manuscripts to preserve them

Ancient Arabic manuscripts in Timbuktu are being digitised and published by Google. Militants who took over the Malian city in 2012 threatened to destroy them, but they were safeguarded by families for years. Marie Rodet from University of London explains how digitalisation helps to save endangered cultural heritage, especially during conflicts and natural disasters. #Timbuktu's #ancient #manuscripts