POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Seeks Help From Saudi Arabia to Ease Oil Prices But Gets Cold Response
12:41
World
US Seeks Help From Saudi Arabia to Ease Oil Prices But Gets Cold Response
One direct consequence of Russia's attack on Ukraine has been skyrocketing oil prices. During past energy shocks, the US had reliable allies in the Gulf to help ease any crisis. As the world faced its latest oil crunch, the US reached out to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to increase their production. But President Joe Biden didn't get the reaction he might have been looking for.
March 18, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?