Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko Speaks to The Newsmakers
25:30
World
If Vladimir Putin thought conquering Ukraine would be easy, it appears he was mistaken. Siezing Kiev would be the crown jewel for the Kremlin, but fierce resistance, with Western help, is forcing Russia to rethink its strategy. We speak to the Mayor of Ukraine’s capital, Vitali Klitscho, the former heavyweight boxing champ turned resistance fighter. Plus we debate what Russia’s ultimate aim is in Ukraine. Guests: Vitali Klitschko Mayor of Kiev Oleksandra Matveechuk Chairperson of Center for Civil Liberties Gilbert Doctorow Historian and Russian affairs analyst
March 18, 2022
