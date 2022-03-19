World Share

President Putin speaks at event marking Crimea annexation

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called for driect peace and security talks to end the conflict. In his daily video message he said that this was Russia's only opportunity to limit the damage from its mistakes. This call comes after Russian forces are intensifying their strikes on key Ukrainian cities, including western cities. In the latest diplomatic push, China has called for an end to hostilities. Sarah morice reports.