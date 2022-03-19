POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
President Putin speaks at event marking Crimea annexation
03:56
World
President Putin speaks at event marking Crimea annexation
Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called for driect peace and security talks to end the conflict. In his daily video message he said that this was Russia's only opportunity to limit the damage from its mistakes. This call comes after Russian forces are intensifying their strikes on key Ukrainian cities, including western cities. In the latest diplomatic push, China has called for an end to hostilities. Sarah morice reports.
March 19, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?