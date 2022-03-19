World Share

Germany has offered 300,000 private homes to Ukrainian refugees

Millions of young people remain in areas of conflict in Ukraine. UNICEF says scores of children, some estimate around 112 were killed and many more injured, since the Russian operation began. Those who've managed to get away, often travelled for days and have been offered places to stay by strangers in Europe. Asli Atbas reports on one group of teenagers who've found sanctuary in Berlin.