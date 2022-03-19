POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy calls for talks, fighting reaches central Mariupol
02:56
World
Zelenskyy calls for talks, fighting reaches central Mariupol
Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces are committing war crimes by blocking the delivery of aid. He's also calling for meaningful talks with the Kremlin. Ukrainian forces are continuing to put up a defiant defence and are limiting Russian ground advances. But Russia is bringing in new weapons, only seen before in its campaign in Syria. Major population centres like Kiev and Kharkiv remain in Ukrainian hands, but the Pentagon warns that the vast majority of Russian troops remain at home for now. Liz Maddock has the latest. #Russia #WarCrimes #Ukraine
March 19, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?