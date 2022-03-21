March 21, 2022
02:26
02:26
Russians begin to flee the chilling effect of the sanctions
Nearly a month after starting attacks on Ukraine, Russia has become the most sanctioned country in the world. China is calling the amount of sanctions that have been imposed 'outrageous', and it's likely more are coming. But while there are doubts about whether the sanctions will reverse Moscow's military course, their effect is definitely being felt by ordinary Russians. Dasha Chernyshova has more.
