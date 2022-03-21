POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russians begin to flee the chilling effect of the sanctions
02:26
World
Russians begin to flee the chilling effect of the sanctions
Nearly a month after starting attacks on Ukraine, Russia has become the most sanctioned country in the world. China is calling the amount of sanctions that have been imposed 'outrageous', and it's likely more are coming. But while there are doubts about whether the sanctions will reverse Moscow's military course, their effect is definitely being felt by ordinary Russians. Dasha Chernyshova has more.
March 21, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?