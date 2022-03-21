POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Millions in China under lockdown as virus spreads anew
Millions in China under lockdown as virus spreads anew
Beijing's anti-COVID-19 playbook has stayed unchanged throughout the pandemic. Clusters of infections are still met with strict lockdowns and mass testing. That strategy is now facing its toughest test, with China in the midst of its worst outbreak since the initial wave more than two years ago. And under the sweeping restrictions, the world's second-largest economy is feeling the strain. Paolo Montecillo has more. #ChinaLockdown #CoronavirusRestrictions #EconomicImpact
March 21, 2022
