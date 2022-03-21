POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine conflict raising fears of food insecurity
07:30
BizTech
Ukraine conflict raising fears of food insecurity
The conflict in Ukraine is pushing millions of people into food poverty, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. Both Russia and Ukraine are among the world's largest suppliers of grains, and disruptions in their exports mean many countries face the risk of losing their breadbaskets. Tayyibe Aydin reports. Monika Tothova, an economist with the Food and Agriculture Organization, joined us from Rome. #FoodInsecurity #RussiaAttacksUkraine #GrainPrices
March 21, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?