EU considers banning Russian crude oil imports

The European Union is considering an embargo on oil from Russia, amid Moscow's continuing attack on Ukraine. Foreign ministers from the bloc are discussing the proposal on Monday, ahead of a summit by NATO and G7 nations. If the measure is approved, the EU would be joining the US and the UK in banning Russian oil, which is among Moscow's biggest sources of income. Vicky Pryce, a board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research joined us fore more. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #RussianOil #EuropeanUnion