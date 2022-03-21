POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU considers banning Russian crude oil imports
05:06
BizTech
EU considers banning Russian crude oil imports
The European Union is considering an embargo on oil from Russia, amid Moscow's continuing attack on Ukraine. Foreign ministers from the bloc are discussing the proposal on Monday, ahead of a summit by NATO and G7 nations. If the measure is approved, the EU would be joining the US and the UK in banning Russian oil, which is among Moscow's biggest sources of income. Vicky Pryce, a board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research joined us fore more. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #RussianOil #EuropeanUnion
March 21, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?