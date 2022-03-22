POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Watch: How Long Can Mariupol Sustain The Russian Onslaught?
25:30
World
Watch: How Long Can Mariupol Sustain The Russian Onslaught?
Russia's deadline to surrender has come and gone, but Mariupol remains resolute. Over 400,000 civilians are trapped in the southeastern city - many without access to food, water or electricity. Can Ukraine save its strategic port or will Russia obliterate it? Guests: Olexiy Haran Professor of Comparative Politics at Kyiv-Mohyla Academy Sergey Markov Professor at Moscow State Institute of International Relations Paul Maddrell Lecturer in International Relations at the Loughborough University
March 22, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?