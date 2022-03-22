World Share

Ukraine says Russian troops violently disperse protesters in Kherson

Russian troops used stun grenades and gunfire to disperse a crowd of protesters in Ukraine’s Kherson city, according to Ukrainian armed forces. Video obtained by Reuters shows people running to escape as projectiles land around them. Loud bangs and gunfire can be heard as smoke fills the square. Reports say at least one person has been injured in the incident. Kherson was the first major city to fall into the hands of Russian troops after they attacked Ukraine on February 24.