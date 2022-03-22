POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy urges Italy to beef up sanctions against Russia
06:26
World
Zelenskyy urges Italy to beef up sanctions against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging Italy to beef up sanctions against Russia and seize more assets from President Vladimir Putin and his allies. Iuliia Mendel, a former Ukrainian presidential spokesperson discusses Russia’s attack on Ukraine and explains how much of an impact these oligarchs have on Moscow being able to sustain this conflict in the long run. #Zelenskyy #Russia #Ukraine
March 22, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?