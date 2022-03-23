World Share

Across the Balkans: Russia warns of consequences if Bosnia joins NATO

This episode looks at the challenges Bosnia and Herzegovina is facing from both inside and out. Although it doesn't share a border with Russia, Bosnia has been thrust into spotlight since Russia began its attack on Ukraine. And the latest comments from Russia's Ambassador to Bosnia, has made the situation more tense. Igor Kalbukhov warned if Bosnia decides to join NATO, Moscow will react the same way it reacted to Ukraine. The chairperson and Bosniak member of the Bosnia's presidency Sefik Dzaferovic, called Kalbukhov's statement an 'attack on the territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina', adding that Russia has no right to chart the future of Bosnia's security. In the same week as Bosnia was rattled by threatening comments from Russia's envoy, another political crisis unfolded. The latest round of negotiations over changes to Bosnia and Herzegovina's election law ended without an agreement. The talks, held over four days took place in Sarajevo with the mediation of an EU delegation. Can elections still be held as scheduled? Plus - the conflict in Ukraine has not only exposed Europe's security challenges, it has also revealed its economic vulnerability. And countries across the Balkans seem to be the worst hit when it comes to rising food and fuel costs. We discuss the economic impact the Ukraine crisis has had on the Balkans. North Macedonia saw a 10 percent increase in electricity, and a 25 percent hike for cooking oil. The more prices increase, the more people are leaving the country in search of a better life. And as a result, North Macedonia is now struggling to maintain a skilled workforce. Bekim Laci reports from Skopje.