Turkiye Opens the World’s Longest Suspension Bridge

Türkiye just added a new engineering record to its name - home to the world's longest suspension bridge. Stretching more than two kilometers over the Turkish Straits, the 1915 Canakkale Bridge has become the newest link, connecting Europe and Asia. Taking five years to build, the bridge opened to commemorate an important date in Turkish history. Guests: Taha Arvas Adjunct Professor of Finance at Bogazici University Maurizio Zanardi Professor of Economics at the University of Surrey