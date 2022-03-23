POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Moscow lays out plan to link Crimea and Mariupol to Russia
It's been nearly a month since Russia first attacked Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country is 'on the brink of survival'. While Ukraine has managed to turn defence into offence in some areas, the strategic Black Sea city of Mariupol is crumbling under constant attacks. That's essential to Moscow, which has laid out its their plans to connect the Crimean peninsula to the Russian-occupied Donbas region once it takes Mariupol. As Liz Maddock reports, that could happen within days. #Crimea #Mariupol #Ukraine
March 23, 2022
