BizTech Share

Türkiye Wealth Fund and ADQ jointly launch $300M fund for Turkish tech start-ups

In Türkiye, where the government is stepping up support for the technology sector, with a $300M cash injection. The money's being raised by the country's sovereign wealth fund in partnership with Abu Dhabi's government. The deal is part of a broader agreement under which the UAE plans to invest $10B in the Turkish economy. Ludovica Brignola has the details from Istanbul. #TürkiyeWealthFund #TurkishStartups #AbuDhabiDevelopmental