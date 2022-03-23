POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye Wealth Fund and ADQ jointly launch $300M fund for Turkish tech start-ups
01:52
BizTech
Türkiye Wealth Fund and ADQ jointly launch $300M fund for Turkish tech start-ups
In Türkiye, where the government is stepping up support for the technology sector, with a $300M cash injection. The money's being raised by the country's sovereign wealth fund in partnership with Abu Dhabi's government. The deal is part of a broader agreement under which the UAE plans to invest $10B in the Turkish economy. Ludovica Brignola has the details from Istanbul. #TürkiyeWealthFund #TurkishStartups #AbuDhabiDevelopmental
March 23, 2022
