World Share

Alexey Navalny Sentenced

Alexey Navalny is one of Vladimir Putin's fiercist critics, and for years he's been a headache for the Kremlin. But for how much longer? The opposition leader was already serving a three and a half year sentence, and now he's headed to a maximum security prison for close to another decade after a Russian court convicted him of stealing millions of dollars in donations from his own organizations. His supporters have branded the trial a sham and his lawyers have vowed to fight. Marvin Rees Mayor of Bristol and Friend of Alexey Navalny Sergey Markov Professor at Moscow State Institute of International Relations Dana Lewis Journalist and Correspondent Sergei Davidis Memorial Human Rights Group Member