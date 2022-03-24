World Share

Just2Degrees: UN Climate Report: An Atlas Of Human Suffering

An ‘atlas of human suffering’. That's how United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the most recent report issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. He calls the report a damning indictment of failed climate leadership - an abdication of authority he calls criminal. The UN's expert panel on climate change asserts humanity is dangerously close to missing its last chance to save the planet. We’ll talk speak with one of the lead authors of the report. We’ll also speak to a professor of biology about whether the end of bees spells the end of humanity. We’ll travel to an informal settlement in Makoko in Nigeria, which is readying itself for the coming storms, and take you to the UAE where the region’s marine life is washing up dead on beaches alongside - and full of the throwaway plastics we use every day. Guests: Wolfgang Cramer Lead Author, IPCC report Dave Goulson Professor of Professor of Biology, University of Sussex