Africa Matters: Hunger in the Horn

We begin in the Horn of Africa where millions of people face starvation due to persistent drought. UNEP Africa's deputy director Richard Munang discusses new ways to tackle it. We also find out what it's like to have a family member on death row in Nigeria, where more than 3,000 prisoners await execution. And activists in Uganda are pushing for changes to regulations governing Africa's foreign aid workers and volunteers. #AfricaMatters