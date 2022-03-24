World Share

NATO alliance boosting its forces in Eastern Europe

NATO leaders have just wrapped up an emergency summit on their response to Russia's attack on Ukraine. They've agreed to bolster the alliance's forces on land, sea and air and send additional military support to Ukraine. Luke Coffey from The Heritage Foundation weighs in on the Russia-Ukraine crisis and how Russia will react to NATO boosting its forces on the eastern flank. #Ukraine #EasternEurope #NATO