What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

NATO to send 40,000 additional soldiers to four countries on its eastern flank

NATO says it’s sending 40,000 additional troops to four of its members in Eastern Europe. The alliance is also boosting military assistance to Ukraine. It will include equipment to deal with potential Russian chemical attacks. Elisabeth Braw from the American Enterprise Institute discusses Russia’s offensive in Ukraine and whether this gesture by NATO is just symbolic. #NATO #EasternEurope #Ukraine