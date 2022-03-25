POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Conflict with Russia costs hundreds of billions of dollars to Ukrainian economy
Conflict with Russia costs hundreds of billions of dollars to Ukrainian economy
Data from the United Nations show Russian bombs and bullets have destroyed $100B-worth of Ukrainian infrastructure since the conflict began. That number is obviously still climbing, and even before the current crisis, Ukraine had already lost $280B in income due to Russian incursions into Crimea and the nation's eastern regions. The longer the conflict drags on, the higher the cost will be for the Ukrainian and global economy. That's according to Gabriella Legrenzi, an associate professor of economics at Keele University in the UK. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #WarCost #UkraineDestruction
March 25, 2022
