27:00
Yemen’s Complicated Conflict
While the world's eyes have been on Russia's assault on Ukraine, the war in Yemen is quietly entering another year. In March 2015, a Saudi led military coalition, backed by the US and the UK, launched an offensive on the Arab nation as it battled Houthi rebels. Over the next seven years Yemen has been decimated and is now home to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. Earlier this month, the UN held a high-level donor conference aiming to raise more than four billion dollars for Yemen, but fell far short of that target. Despite the catastrophic consequences of the war so far, the violence hasn't stopped. In fact it's become arguably more intense. Especially in the strategic, northern city of Marib. It's under the control of the internationally recognised government, but the Houthis are desperate to take it. Marib is rich in oil and gas reserves, and whoever controls it will have a significant advantage. But the battle to take control has displaced more than 100 thousand civilians. So what will it take to end the war? Annelle Sheline Research Fellow in the Middle East Program at the Quincy Institute Mohammed al Qubaiban Saudi and Gulf Affairs Expert Hussain Albukhaiti Pro-Houthi Yemeni Journalist
March 25, 2022
