One on One Express - Turkish Family and Social Affairs Minister Derya Yanik
One on One Express - Turkish Family and Social Affairs Minister Derya Yanik
The UN says the world has made some progress in advancing gender equality over the past few decades. More girls are going to school, fewer are forced into early marriages and more women are serving in positions of power and leadership. But still, much more needs to be done. TRT World has sat down with the Turkish Family and Social Affairs Minister Derya Yanik following her presentation at the Commission on the Status of Women.
March 28, 2022
