POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Are Israel and Arab Countries Uniting Against Iran?
12:02
World
Are Israel and Arab Countries Uniting Against Iran?
In just one week, top officials from Israel and several Arab countries met on two separate occasions, in two different locations. This diplomatic outreach between Israel and its Arab neighbors although starting back in late 2020, has accelerated in recent months. Last week, the leaders of Israel, Egypt and the UAE met in Sharm El Sheikh in a landmark summit. And on Monday, Israel hosted several Arab foreign ministers in an historic meeting that addressed two main issues. Regional security and confronting Iran. Guests: Ahmet Keser Associate Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Gil Murciano CEO of Mitvim
March 29, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?