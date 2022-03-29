World Share

Are Israel and Arab Countries Uniting Against Iran?

In just one week, top officials from Israel and several Arab countries met on two separate occasions, in two different locations. This diplomatic outreach between Israel and its Arab neighbors although starting back in late 2020, has accelerated in recent months. Last week, the leaders of Israel, Egypt and the UAE met in Sharm El Sheikh in a landmark summit. And on Monday, Israel hosted several Arab foreign ministers in an historic meeting that addressed two main issues. Regional security and confronting Iran. Guests: Ahmet Keser Associate Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Gil Murciano CEO of Mitvim