POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia and Ukraine Talk Peace in Türkiye
25:30
World
Russia and Ukraine Talk Peace in Türkiye
The first day of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev has come to an end in Istanbul. It’s been over a month since Russia’s incursion into Ukraine. Thousands have been killed and millions more have been forced to flee in search of safety. According to the UN, as of Sunday, almost four million refugees have fled the country, and about six and a half million others have been internally displaced. That's more than a quarter of the entire population. Both sides expressed cautious optimism after the talks concluded. Enes Bayrakli Associate Professor at the Turkish-German University Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative Sergey Utkin Russian Academy of Sciences Strategic Assesment Section Head
March 29, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?