POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls peace talks in Türkiye ‘positive’
00:29
World
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls peace talks in Türkiye ‘positive’
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said positive signals are coming from the latest round of peace talks with Russia in Türkiye, but added they do not “drown out the explosions from Russian shells.” Ukraine has called for several countries, including Türkiye, to be guarantors in a possible future peace deal and Russia has announced that it will significantly decrease military activities in the direction of Kiev and Chernihiv to increase trust for future negotiations.
March 30, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?