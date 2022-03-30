World Share

Across The Balkans: Could Bosnia share the same fate as Ukraine?

As the conflict in Ukraine enters its second month, Bosnia has asked for a speedier process to join the EU and NATO. Officials say they fear a similar fate that has overtaken Ukraine. Bosnia is also facing its biggest internal crisis since the end of the war as negotiations on electoral reforms failed and Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik threatened to split from the country's institutions. And recently a Russian envoy warned, that Moscow it will react the same way it did in Ukraine if Bosnia joins NATO. We speak with the Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bisera Turkovic. And ahead of Serbia's April 3 elections, hundreds of ethnic Serbs in Kosovo are protesting against a government decision, that bars them from voting. Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti says his country and Serbia need to reach an agreement when it comes to voting in elections. Veljko Skenderija went to Belgrade to get a sense of what voters were feeling before heading to the polls. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.