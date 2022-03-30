World Share

WFP warns Ukraine conflict could create widespread food insecurity

The chief of the World Food Programme David Beasley is warning that the conflict in Ukraine is threatening the world's food supplies and is devastating UN efforts to feed some 125 million people. 50% of the grain the agency buys comes from Ukraine. Mukesh Kapila from the University of Manchester weighs in on the state of Ukrainian farming amid the conflict. #Ukrainefarmers #FoodShortage #grains