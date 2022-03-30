POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
4M people flee country, 6.5M internally displaced in Ukraine
02:30
World
More than four million people have now fled Ukraine. Thirsty, hungry, lacking basic supplies for young children, they leave with the little they can transport, and many have first had to cross their own country before finding refuge abroad. For those still in Ukraine, the Russian bombs and the destruction of civilian infrastructure has pushed many underground, but life there can only continue for so long, and the answer often becomes flight to another location. Mehmet Solmaz reports.
March 30, 2022
