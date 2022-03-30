POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Report: Mexican armed forces knew students had been kidnapped
01:42
World
Report: Mexican armed forces knew students had been kidnapped
A new report into the disappearance of 43 trainee teachers in Mexico eight years ago has revealed the armed forces knew they had been kidnapped and hid evidence that could have helped find them. The independent report has also found the students from the southwestern state of Guerrero had been under surveillance for their left wing opinions. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
March 30, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?