US says Putin being misinformed by advisers about Ukraine situation

The US says it believes the Russian president is being misled by his generals and advisers about the situation in Ukraine. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby says available information shows 'persistent tension' between Vladimir Putin and his military leadership. Jennifer Murtazashvili from the University of Pittsburgh explains what may be going on behind the scenes at the Kremlin. #Putin #militaryadvisers #Ukraine