POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ethiopia’s Fragile Truce
26:30
World
Ethiopia’s Fragile Truce
A bitter civil war in Ethiopia has killed thousands and displaced millions. The highly complicated conflict at its core is a battle between the central government in Addis Ababa, and the northern Tigray-based rebel group- the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front. Last week humanitarian truce was declared with millions in desperate need of aid. But will this truce lead to a lasting peace? Tsedale Lemma Journalist and Founder of Addis Standard Ledet Muleta Global Ethiopian Diaspora Society Founder Gabriel Negatu African Development Bank's Former Director for Eastern Africa Mastewal Taddese Terefe Former Legal Fellow in Ethiopia's Attorney General's Office
April 1, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?