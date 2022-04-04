POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Biden orders release of 180M barrels of oil from US reserves
05:36
World
Biden orders release of 180M barrels of oil from US reserves
US President Joe Biden has ordered the unprecedented release of 180 million barrels of oil from the country's strategic reserves. He has been under growing pressure to counter the economic impact of Russia's attack on Ukraine. Vicky Pryce from the Centre for Economics and Business Research explains whether this extra oil on the market is likely to resolve supply and price concerns. #Biden #Putin #USoil
April 4, 2022
