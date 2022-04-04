POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Putin says Russian gas must be paid for in roubles from Friday
04:54
World
Putin says Russian gas must be paid for in roubles from Friday
Moscow is warning that unless Western countries start to pay Russian gas in roubles by Friday, they will be cut off. This move has been denounced by European leaders as political blackmail. Western countries say they will continue to pay in foreign currency and are bracing for Putin’s next move. William Lawrence from American University has more on what both Russia and Western Europe are up against. #putin #roubles #russiangas
April 4, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?