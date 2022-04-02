What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Oil prices slip as major economies plan to open up crude reserves

Oil prices are down slightly on Friday amid a US led effort to have major economies open up their emergency reserves. It aims to bring down the price of the commodity, by partly offsetting Russian fossil fuel shipments affected by Western sanctions. The International Energy Agency is meeting later on Friday to discuss the coordinated release from its stockpiles. OANDA's senior market analyst, Craig Erlam joined us from London to discuss latest developments. #OilReserves #OilMarket #EnergyPrices