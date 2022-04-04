BizTech Share

Manufacturing hub Shanghai introduces new restrictions

Hoping to rein in the spread of another variant of COVID-19, authorities in China have implemented lockdowns across Shanghai and other parts of the country. But the closure of businesses could deal a blow to the economy just as its recovers from earlier social restrictions. Mobin Nasir reports. Guido Cozzi is a professor of macroeconomics at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland. He joined us to discuss the details. #China #ShanghaiLockdown #COVID-19