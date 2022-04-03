World Share

Pakistan heads for early election amid move to remove PM Khan

Pakistan's president has dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan. This comes after the deputy speaker of the National Assembly did not allow a vote on the opposition's no-confidence motion against Khan. He called the motion unlawful and a conspiracy by foreign powers. The opposition has rejected these actions as unconstitutional. The country's top court will hear the matter on Monday. Claire Herriot reports.