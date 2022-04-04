World Share

Sri Lanka's government ministers resign en masse, more protests escalate

All of Sri Lanka's cabinet ministers have resigned over the government's handling of a severe economic crisis. The prime minister and president, who are brothers, remain in office. The island is facing its worst financial turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948. There have been days of violent protests over food and medicine shortages. Usman Aliyu Uba looks at the general discontent preceeding the cabinet's mass resignation.