World leaders call for investigation into possible 'war crimes' in Ukraine
04:56
World
World leaders call for investigation into possible 'war crimes' in Ukraine
International condemnation is growing as more evidence comes to light of alleged atrocities committed by Russian troops after they retreated from towns near Kiev. Ukraine's president has called Russian forces 'butchers' and accuse them of genocide which the United Nations promises to investigate. Managing editor at New Europe, Nicholas Waller explains why there was no accountability in the past for similar incidents that happened in Chechnya. #Bucha #Ukraine #warcrimes
April 4, 2022
