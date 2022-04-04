EU seeks alternatives to reduce dependence on Russia energy

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU leaders are considering further sanctions on Moscow, over alleged war crimes in Bucha. Among the possible restrictions is the creation of a temporary holding account where payments for Russian energy shipments may be frozen until troops withdraw from Ukraine. Germany has so far resisted calls to cut off the energy trade with Moscow, but officials there are now signaling they're ready to change course. Meanwhile, oil prices fell over the weekend as the US began releasing supplies from its strategic reserves. Exinity Group chief market analyst, Han Tan joined us from Abu Dhabi to discuss details in energy market. #RussiaSanctions #EuropeEnergy #OilReserves
April 4, 2022
