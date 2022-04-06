World Share

What is it like to be a minority in France?

France sees itself as a secular, colour-blind democracy. But, election after election France's minorities have found themselves used to drum up votes for all parties. Guests: Philippe Marliere Professor of French and EU politics Akila Chetitah Founder of Coaching by Akila Jean Beaman Professor of Sociology